Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $37,125.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Mativ stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

