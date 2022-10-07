Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $37,125.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Mativ stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.