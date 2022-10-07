Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.06 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.