Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 13,757 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,854,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,511,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Trading Down 9.3 %

Starry Group stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.