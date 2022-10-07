Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,483 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.