Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

D.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Insiders acquired 371,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,984 in the last three months.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

D.UN opened at C$15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$742.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.61 and a 1-year high of C$30.53.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

