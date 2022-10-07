Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.25 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

