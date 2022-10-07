Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

