Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

