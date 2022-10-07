Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Purchases A$12,000.00 in Stock

Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG – Get Rating) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,391.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Straker Translations Company Profile

Straker Translations Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of translation services in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates AI-POWERED RAY, a suite of customizable AI and automation translation tools that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content with one or more of the approximately 10,000 crowd-sourced human translators for refinement.

