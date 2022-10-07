Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $17,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.