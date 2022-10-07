Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $48,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 305.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,628,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Trading Up 4.5 %

DXCM opened at $95.21 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.