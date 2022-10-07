The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

