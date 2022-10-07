Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,250 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $118.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

