Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

