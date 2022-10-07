Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Aflac stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

