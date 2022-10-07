Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

