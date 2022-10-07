Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

