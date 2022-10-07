Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 13,825 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.42 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

