Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 889 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $15,353.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TOST stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
