Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 889 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $15,353.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Toast Trading Up 0.4 %

TOST stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Toast

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

