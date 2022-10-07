Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

