Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,507 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

