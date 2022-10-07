Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

