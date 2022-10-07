Harrold J. Rust Sells 4,500 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,154.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enovix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Enovix

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.