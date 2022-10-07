Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 15,718 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
