Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 15,718 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 109,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

