Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 747,537 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $72.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

