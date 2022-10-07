Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,566 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79.
- On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.
TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
