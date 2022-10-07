Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,333,033 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $35.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Featured Articles
