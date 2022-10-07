SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,150 shares.The stock last traded at $423.66 and had previously closed at $429.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $448.65.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.