Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 131,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,191,697 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.