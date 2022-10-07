Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 131,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,191,697 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.86.
CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
