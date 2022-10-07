Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.