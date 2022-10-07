Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $28,338,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

