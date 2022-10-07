Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $174,345.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

