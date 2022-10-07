TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 193,159 shares.The stock last traded at $97.56 and had previously closed at $99.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

TFI International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

