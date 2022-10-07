Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $201.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $218.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

