Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:FBC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

