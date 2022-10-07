OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,885 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

