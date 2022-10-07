OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after buying an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

