Meritage Portfolio Management Has $242,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 57,426 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

