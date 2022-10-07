Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,466,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,535,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 897,210 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,370 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45.

