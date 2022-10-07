Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

