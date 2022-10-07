Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

