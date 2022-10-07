OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 5,951 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTV opened at $128.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

