Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75.

