Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in EVERTEC by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 492,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 81,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EVERTEC by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

