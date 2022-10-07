OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.98 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 465.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.