Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIG opened at $140.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.