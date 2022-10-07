OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 19,754 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

