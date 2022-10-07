Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $278,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

