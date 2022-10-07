Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,237,000 after buying an additional 549,519 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 137,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,547,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,507,000 after buying an additional 186,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 116,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $74.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.