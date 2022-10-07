4,841 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,309,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares during the period.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $64.72.
