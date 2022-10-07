Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

